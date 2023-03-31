Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.61. The stock had a trading volume of 698,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

