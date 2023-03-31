Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $255.69. 259,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,334. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.74.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

