Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $294.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,951.83% and a negative return on equity of 71.03%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired 3,323,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,400,245.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 509,492 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 202,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Further Reading

