Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,503 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,893. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

