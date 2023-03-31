Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

