Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Update

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 7,170,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 837,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.60. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

