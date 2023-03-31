Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,589. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

