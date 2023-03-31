Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
GD stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. 815,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.54.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
