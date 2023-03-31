Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $227.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,965. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average of $224.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

