Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.10. 3,695,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.02. The company has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

