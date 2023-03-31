Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.28. 2,131,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,458. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

