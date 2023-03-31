Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 718 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,665,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,609,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SouthState by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 224,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SouthState Trading Down 0.5 %

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

SSB traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 297,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,690. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.