Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.71. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 1,449,515 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACB. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $378,968 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.