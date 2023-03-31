Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

