Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 11.5%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) traded down 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 402,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 273,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.05).

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.02 million, a PE ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.68.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

