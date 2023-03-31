Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

