Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 204 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.