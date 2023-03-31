Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 2,117 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $239.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

