Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

