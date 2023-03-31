Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $659,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,609.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,481.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.