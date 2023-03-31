Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 4,040 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.12 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

