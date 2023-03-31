Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 2,787 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 26,018 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PMX opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.