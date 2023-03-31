Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of PKTEF stock remained flat at C$0.80 on Friday. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise, Inc engages in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities. Its property portfolio includes the Canopy Airport Parking Facility, Riccio Hospital Parking, Chapel Square Lot, and Z-Parking. The company was founded on December 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

