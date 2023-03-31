Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Partners Group Global Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Partners Group Global Income Fund Price Performance
