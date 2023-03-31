Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 968,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,032,000 after acquiring an additional 114,297 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 650,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 27,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.18 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.