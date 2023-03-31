Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,720 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after buying an additional 225,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

