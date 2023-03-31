Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

