Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1,406.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

