Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

NYSE:TMO opened at $562.97 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

