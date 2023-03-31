Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,869 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

