Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 28,723 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 245.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,723 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

