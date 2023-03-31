Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 11,571 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.36 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

