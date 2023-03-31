Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 3,243 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

