Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $65,112,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

