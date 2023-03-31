Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $278.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.96. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.