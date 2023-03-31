Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

