PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.64

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.19. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 7,802 shares.
PCM Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
