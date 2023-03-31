PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.64

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.19. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 7,802 shares.

PCM Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in PCM Fund by 30.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.