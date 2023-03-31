PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $41.73. 78,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.62 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,579.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

