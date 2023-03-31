PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.39

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 46059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,431,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

