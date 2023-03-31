Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $152,950.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

PGC opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

