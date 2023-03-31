Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PEBK stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 6,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
