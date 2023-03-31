Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEBK stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 6,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

