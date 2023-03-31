PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PEPL remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

