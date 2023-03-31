Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

RI opened at €206.50 ($222.04) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €196.45 and its 200 day moving average is €188.88. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($146.51).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.