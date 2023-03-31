PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 760,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,622. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.