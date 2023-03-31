Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

