Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Stock Position Lessened by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAFE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 26.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Trading Up 0.7 %

RAFE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.53. 5,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

