Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.07. 828,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,627. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

