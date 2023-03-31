Pirate Chain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $230,177.20 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $73.17 million and $230,177.20 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,998,047 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

