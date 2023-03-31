Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 615

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 608 ($7.47) to GBX 615 ($7.56) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PTEC. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.46) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.74) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 521 ($6.40) on Monday. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 627 ($7.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 559.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 528.13.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

