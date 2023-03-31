Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Polaris Stock Up 0.3 %

PII stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 293,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

